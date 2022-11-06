Why, it’s obvious isn’t it? Just go out the following night and post your biggest win so far.

That’s clearly the Leeds Knights way anyway.

Having seen their perfect start to the season ended via a 7-6 overtime loss at Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday night - having led 6-2 just after the halfway point - Ryan Aldridge’s team knew they had to produce a suitable riposte to all those who had been glad to see them finally get their ‘come-uppance’.

BOUNCEBACKABILITY: Leeds Knights slipped to their first defeat of the season before responding with a 7-1 home win over Bristol. Picture: Oliver Portamento.

Over-running NIHL National newcomers Bristol Pitbulls at Elland Road with plenty to spare was how they did so, enjoying a dominant 7-1 triumph.

“I don’t think it was the actual loss on Saturday that bothered me, it was how we lost,” said head coach Aldridge after his players had got the better of Bristol.

“That has been coming for a couple of weeks, I feel. It’s just an immaturity maybe at not being able to kill the game off - but the big momentum swing in Milton Keynes was those two goals in the last two minutes of the second. The game probably died there.

“We kind of switched off again on Sunday when we got to 5-0 up. It’s kind of human nature but we’ve got to find a way to play a bit more mature hockey.”

YOU LOSE SOME, YOU WIN SOME: Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Whether it was wounded pride or not, Leeds certainly came out of the blocks flying in front of another healthy home crowd.

It was little surprise when the breakthrough arrived just over five minutes in, Grant Cooper breaking free down the right before producing a measured pass to Cole Shudra at the back post from where he tapped home.

Just over three minutes later, Adam Barnes hit the post from close-range before skating back around to the top of the right circle from where his goal-bound effort was tipped home by Kieran Brown.

After Bristol wasted a power play opportunity by getting called for too many men, the resulting four-on-four worked to the hosts’ advantage when Matt Haywood lifted the puck over an already-committed Will Kerlin to make it 3-0 at 15.50.

With less than three minutes of the second period gone, the Knights were 5-0 up, Cooper expertly picking out Shudra to divert the puck past Kerlin, while Brown tipped in again from Barnes at 22.41.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Leeds eased up slightly, but it was they who scored again next through Zach Brooks’s close-range marker at 45.30.

Mason Lipsey saw the Pitbulls deservedly get on the board at 51.29, but the best finish was saved until last, Brown sealing a hat-trick with a rocket from a tight angle that went through Kerlin from the bottom of the left circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was all a stark contrast to the previous night when Tim Wallace’s overtime winner capped a remarkable comeback by the Lightning, who had trailed 6-2 inside 35 minutes through strikes from Barnes (2), Brooks, Cooper, Archie Hazeldine and a first for Finley Bradon.

Crucially, as Aldridge mentioned, the hosts were able to make it a two-goal game before the end of the second period.