Leeds Knights: Basingstoke Bison twice put to sword as focus switches to Autumn Cup Final and Swindon Wildcats

Kieran Brown top-scored over the weekend for Leeds Knights against Basingstoke, scoring 1+2 on each night. Picture James Hardisty

Showing no ill-effects from their first leg 3-2 defeat at Swindon Wildcats on Friday night, the Knights continued their journey south on Saturday to Hampshire for a first league meeting with Ashley Tait’s team, who came into the weekend on the back of two wins over Sheffield Steeldogs.

After falling behind to a 13th-minute strike from Ryan Sutton, Adam Barnes was quick to respond with a leveller for the Knights at 16.45.

Bison edged ahead again early in the second through George Norcliffe but, again, the visitors were not behind for too long, Brandon Whistle striking at 27.10.

Brandon Whistle enjoyed another profitable weekend, scoring three goals and two assists in two games against Basingstoke Bison. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

His team were to end the middle period adrift again, though, after Alex Roberts put the hosts ahead for a third time with 11 seconds remaining.

But the Knights showed their powers of recovery in the third, first drawing level via Kieran Brown’s 49th-minute strike before going on to take both points when Whistle doubled his tally for the evening just under four minutes later.

A little under 24 hours later, it was a case of role reversal, both in terms of venue and who got out in front first, Cole Shudra continuing his good form since returning from injury when beating netminder Jordan Lawday at 8.32.

Much like the night before, though, there was little to choose between the two sides. Basingstoke getting on the board to level through Norcliffe at 27.08.

Again, though, it was the third period where the game was decided, the Knights scoring twice within a minute to give them a firm grip on proceedings.

Brown was the man for the occasion again, beating Lawday at 53.17, before linemate and chief Whistle got in on the act at 54.08.