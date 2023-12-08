EVEN as the days ticked down towards the start of the Under-20 IIHF World Championships in Scotland next week, Bailey Perre had not completely given up on getting a late call-up.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Initially named as a reserve for the Great Britain Under-20 team that will contest the Division 2A tournament which starts in Dumfries on Monday, Perre was in the middle of a classroom at Leeds Beckett University where he is studying in the first year of a law degree when the message came through.

After the initial shock, the realisation that he was going to represent GB on the international stage for the first time hit home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fact the tournament is taking place on ‘home ice’ makes it an even better proposition for the 19-year-old defenceman, with his family able to watch him in action.

CALL UP: Leeds Knights' Bailey Perre is proud to have got his first call-up to the main Great BRitain squad in time for the Under-20 World Championships in Dumfries. Picture: Oliver Portamento.

Until Wednesday morning, Perre will have been preparing to face off against Telford Tigers and Bees IHC this weekend for the Knights. Now he is under the watchful eye of Under-20s coach Martin Grubb getting ready to take on Lithuania, Netherlands, Spain, China and Korea.

For so long the nearly guy, to finally make it on to a tournament roster with GB marks a special moment for the Swindon-born right-hander.

It is testament to the progress he has made under Ryan Aldridge at Leeds, a coach he also benefitted from working with initially at the Okanagan Hockey Academy in his hometown of Swindon, where he had come through the junior system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in his second season at Leeds, Perre played an integral role in their memorable NIHL National league and play-off triumph last season.

JOIN US: Leeds Knights' defenceman Bailey Perre was called up to the GB Under-20s team earlier this week due to an injury picked up by Sheffield Steeldogs' defenceman, Sam Cooper. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Leeds Knights.

“It feels great to be called up” said Perre. “I’ll admit it was a bit of a shock, I was in the middle of class when it happened, but it’s something I’ve always dreamt about happening and for this kind of dream to come true, it just feels great.

“It is the first time I’ve been called up to the main squad. At Under-18s I was in the long list squad as one of the reserves, so to be called up to the main squad here is really the best feeling.

“I wouldn’t say I’d given up all hope of getting called up. Even while the tournament is going on, you have to think about how you might still get the call because somebody might get injured, particularly with it only being in Dumfries and only a three or four hour drive away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was still switched on to the possibility that it might still happen, but I was also busy getting prepared for the weekend ahead with Leeds to take on Telford and Bees”

CHAMPION: Bailey Perre was an integral part of the success Leeds Knights enjoyed last season. Picture: Leeds Knights

And while Perre’s call-up is GB’s gain, there is a loss felt by the Knights who are already without forwards Oli Endicott and Fin Bradon who were both already in Dumfries.

The one downside that comes with Perre’s opportunity is the fact it meant an injury was picked up elsewhere, in this case Sheffield Steeldogs’ defenceman, Sam Cooper.

Not surprisingly, Perre had plenty of sympathy for his fellow D-man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being a reserve call-up is a double-edged sword in this kind of situation” admitted Perre. “I get this opportunity but it means somebody else is missing out as a result. But Sam is a great player, he’s come back from America and is playing in our league with the Steeldogs and on a two-way with the Steelers now.

ON THE UP: Bailey Perre's time at Leeds Knights under Ryan Aldridge has increased his chances of GB selection. Picture: Aaron Badkin/Leeds Knights.

“It obviously sucks for him to be out. I just hope he recovers as quickly as possible and is back playing again soon.”

GB assistant coach Dayle Keen acknowledged the disappointment that will be felt by Cooper, but said being able to bring in Perre was proof of the strength in depth the programme can boast of at this age group.

“It’s so unfortunate to lose a player at this late stage and I know Sam will be really disappointed,” said Keen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we have great depth in our programme and this means there’s a quality replacement.