HAVING taken the plunge and stepped outside his hockey comfort zone to head north three years ago, Bailey Perre could not have wished for a better outcome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three seasons, three NIHL National league titles. Oh and throw in a play-off crown and, just a few weeks ago, a NIHL National Cup trophy, too.

While geographically it was a step into the unknown, Perre joined Leeds Knights safe in the knowledge that head coach Ryan Aldridge was somebody he could lean on, having previously worked with him at the Okanagan Hockey Academy, based in the pair’s home town of Swindon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the start of this season, Perre stepped down to the Knights’ ‘B’ team, launching into its first season in NIHL One North.

It was a move the player was fully on board with following summer discussions with Aldridge.

He still trained with his NIHL National team-mates and, when available, was still a regular on first-team match night rosters.

But the development of his all-round game - the main reason for the adjustment - came on so much that he soon made himself an indispensable part of Aldridge’s plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forming a solid D-pairing with Jordan Griffin, he has played a key role in the Knights clinching their third straight regular season crown, a 4-2 win over Solway Sharks at Elland Road Ice Arena last Sunday sealing the deal.

ON THE UP: Bailey Perre has played a pivotal role for Leeds Knights in securing three straight NIHL National regular season league titles. Picture: Daniel Richardson/Knights Media.

“It feels great,” said Perre, aged just 20. “You don’t even think about it when you first come in, just to even think of walking away with a league title and a play-off trophy in my first season.

“So it’s just such a great achievement to do the league three years in a row - unbelievable.”

Given the level of expectation placed on the Knights at the start of 2024-25 - partly by themselves - Perre admits the third title triumph was the hardest, something backed up by the numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even though a win over Solway was still required to seal the deal on home ice last weekend, the title was effectively won 24 hours earlier with a 3-1 win over second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning, the only team who could still mathematically catch the Knights.

CHAMPIONS: Leeds Knights players celebrate their third straight NIHL National league title after victory over Solway last Sunday. Picture: Kev Bland/Knights Media.

“I think coming into the weekend, we were really just hoping to get past MK, that was the biggest challenge,” said Perre. “So to get past Romford, then MK and then Solway at home was such a great feeling.

“When push comes to shove, we’ve gone down or behind quite a few times this season, but we just seem to be able to come together, stay positive and work our way back into games.

“We’ve got such a good mix of experience and youth, so many good characters that really come together so well as a group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are a tight-knit bunch who pull together in those pressure situations.”

COME TOGETHER: Leeds Knights celebrate Matt Bissonnette's goal against Solway last Sunday. Picture: Daniel Richardson/Knights Media.

On a personal front, Perre only has good things to say about the decision for him to spend time playing one level below.

The straddling of two teams earlier in the season is definitely something he feels has benefitted his all-round game.

“Being a young guy in this team, you sort of just play your role and that’s how it is,” he added. “Moving down, I was the captain of the Knights 2 team for a bit and I liked that role, I liked the responsibility and I feel it has helped me develop my leadership skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only did playing there allow me to focus on my game, but also watch others (in that team) and see how their game was developing.

“I found myself thinking about everyone else on the team as well as myself and that has really helped me develop my all-round game.”