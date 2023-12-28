Leeds Knights: Bailey Conger quits by text as Knights maintain share of top spot
Conger didn’t play in the 4-1 win at Telford Tigers on Wednesday night and, according to a social media post issued by the club on Thursday morning, he informed the club of his decision to leave via text message.
On Twitter, the club stated: “We can confirm that Bailey Conger has made the decision to leave the team with immediate effect after notifying the club yesterday morning via text.”
The departure comes as a shock given Idaho-born winger Conger only arrived in mid-November to replace axed import Josh Adkins.
In nine games for the Knights, 26-year-old Conger scored six goals and six assists, including a hat-trick in the 5-2 win at Bees IHC on December 10.
It’s unclear how the Knights will move to replace Conger. The timing of the American’s decision leaves the club in something of a predicament, given the associated costs of bringing in imports and the fact a player of the requisite quality would be extremely difficult to find at this time of the year.
Scouring the market for another high-quality British player is an option but, again, they are hard to find, even on a two-way deal.
The win at Telford followed the 3-1 victory over Solway Sharks on home ice on Boxing Day and ensured that Ryan Aldridge’s team are locked on 42 points with Milton Keynes Lightning, who edged past third-placed Peterborough Phantoms 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday.
Leeds complete their hectic schedule of six games in 10 days with a weekend double-header against Sheffield Steeldogs, entertaining their Yorkshire rivals on Saturday (6.30pm) before heading to Ice Sheffield on Sunday (1.30pm).
The Steeldogs host Telford Tigers on Thursday night in having made a coaching change behind the bench.
News emerged on Thursday afternoon that player-coach Jason Hewitt had stepped down with immediate effect “due to personal circumstances.”
Stevie Weeks will take over all coaching duties until the end of the season.