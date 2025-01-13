Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NORMAL service was resumed by Leeds Knights as they overcame a rare blank to post a four-point weekend in NIHL National.

Two wins over play-off chasing Bristol Pitbulls - combined with defeats for top two Milton Keynes Lightning and Swindon Wildcats - saw the Knights enhance their title credentials, moving into second in the standings.

They now sit three points off leaders Milton Keynes with two games in hand, having leapfrogged Swindon into second place, their Wiltshire rivals having also played two games more.

Like Leeds the previous weekend, the Lightning came unstuck at bottom club Berkshire Bees, losing by the same 4-2 scoreline. Swindon, having beaten Sheffield Steeldogs 4-3 on Saturday, lost by the same scoreline on their visit to Hull Seahawks 24 hours later.

Having returned to winning ways with a convincing 7-0 win in Bristol following last weekend’s rare back-to-back losses, the Knights carried on where they left off on home ice on Sunday night.

Captain Kieran Brown was at the heart of the move, providing a precision pass from behind the net to Jordan Buesa who fired past 16-year-old netminder Harry Thomas - making his NIHL National debut - with exactly three minutes gone.

Just over a minute later, Buesa’s effort from just inside the blue line was parried by Thomas, with the puck falling to Matt Haywood for a simple tap-in.

Before the first break, Brown robbed the puck from Rhys Smetham in the Knights zone and broke clear beating Thomas with a pinpoint finish from the left circle at 16.21 for a short-handed goal.

Bayley Harewood offered hope to the visitors just after the halfway mark when he was allowed to drive down centre ice and beat Walker with a smart finish but the Knights swiftly restored their three-goal lead when Mac Howlett produced a clinical finish to make it 4-1 at 34.39.

The Knights further extended their lead, Brown winning the race to the puck behind the Bristol net before teeing up Ethan Hehir for a close-range finish.

Just over four minutes into the third, Brown was able to pick his spot when firing through traffic to seal a 6-1 triumph.