Goals from Matt Haywood, Grant Cooper, Cole Shudra and Oli Endicott were enough to seal a 4-1 win at Hull Ice Arena and move the Knights back above Milton Keynes Lightning.

They now face a tough derby weekend by first visiting Shefield Steeldogs on New Year’s Eve (1pm) before hosting the Seahawks on Sunday evening (5.15pm).

Haywood broke the deadlock with 10.46 on the board when he benefitted from good work by Mac Howlett before firing a one-timer past Jordan McLaughlin.

FIRST STRIKE: Matt Haywood broke the deadlock in the 4-1 win at Hull Seahawks with an 11th-minute strike. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

That is how it stayed in a keenly-contested affair until early in the third period when Andrej Themar levelled for the home side.

But it remained level for only a few minutes, Cooper pouncing to make it 2-1 to the visitors at 49.38 before Shudra doubled the advantage at 54.38.

Only 27 more seconds had elapsed when Oli Endicott bagged his first Knights goal to make sure of the points.

It was no more than the Knights deserved, although the Seahawks will be disappointed to suffer back-to-back defeats having lost 5-1 at Sheffield on Wednesday night.

FIRST STRIKE: Oliver Endicott grabbed his first goal for Leeds Knights in the 56th minute at Hull Seahawks. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe