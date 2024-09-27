Leeds Knights and who is leading the way in scoring for them in NIHL National
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Knights have made a perfect start to the defence of their second regular season crown, recording four regulation wins to put them joint-top with Yorkshire rivals, Hull Seahawks.
And Canadian forward Barron, along with 18-year-old Bradon are a big reason behind that flying start.
In just four games, Barron has registered seven goals and two assists, while Bradon has five goals and four assists.
Last season, 25-year-old Barron proved an invaluable part of the Knights team, posting 39 goals and 46 assists for an 85-point haul across 64 league, cup and play-off games.
Bradon, in his first full season with the Knights, posted eight goals and 14 assists, in a campaign which saw him gain more ice time the longer it went on.
For the past three seasons, Kieran Brown has been the Knights’ top points-scorer - in fact, the league’s leading scorer in both 2022-23 and 2023-24.
Having missed the first two games of the season through injury, Brown wasted no time in getting up and running the following weekend when he scored a hat-trick and assist in the 7-0 win at Bristol Pitbulls, adding a helper in the following night’s 6-4 win at Telford Tigers.
Summer signing Matt Bissonnette and fellow forward Mac Howlett sit between Brown and the top two with seven points each.