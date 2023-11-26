KIERAN BROWN was able to mark the announcement of his contract extension with Leeds Knights in fitting style, scoring in the 5-3 win over Bees IHC which keeps his team at the top of the NIHL National standings.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old - for many the ‘face’ of the franchise - will remain with the Knights until at least the end of the 2024-25 season.

“It’s massive for us,” said head coach Ryan Aldridge after Saturday’s win at Elland Road Ice Arena. “He’s our leader and he’s a great young man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s obviously still learning the game but he’s just a phenomenal hockey player. He wants to be here. We want him here, so we’re very happy to get the deal done.”

STICKING AROUND: Kieran Brown has signed a new deal with Leeds Knights taking him through until the end of the 2023-24 season. Picture: Aaron Badkin/Leeds Knights

Another positive in front of a near-2,000-crowd on Saturday was the debut performance of new import forward, Bailey Conger.

It was the 26-year-old American who opened the scoring at 9.54, only to see his effort cancelled out by Joshau Smith just under four minutes later.

The hosts were ahead again just over a minute later when Conger helped set up Mac Howlett but it was the second period where the game was effectively won, Matt Haywood making it 3-1 at 25.28 with Matt Barron increasing the lead with just four seconds remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown then made it 5-1 on the power play and although the Bees hit back to pull within two with goals from Dominik Gabaj and Gianni Vitali, the Knights saw the game out for a ninth straight win.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Steeldogs were unable to extend their winning feeling to three games yet again when they went down 6-2 at bottom club Bristol Pitbulls.

After a goalless first period, Jason Hewitt’s team were already 2-0 down through goals from Sam Smithy and Edgars Landsbergs before Jonathan Kirk got them on the board on the power play at 29.16.

They fell 4-1 behind before the second break when Brennan Feasey and Max Birbraer found a way past Nick Winters.