The arrival of the 26-year-old right-hander confirms that Cooper’s last game for Leeds was Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Peterborough Phantoms.

He marked his final appearance in a Knights shirt with a goal – his 36th for the club – and is expected to be unveiled as a new import signing by an Elite League team in the next few hours.

Cooper handed in his notice shortly before Christmas having told the Knights management he wished to pursue his aim of playing at a higher level, with a number of ElIHL clubs known to be interested.

NEW FACE: Jake Witkowski, pictured in NCAA action for Canisius College last season. Picture courtesy of Canisius College Athletics

Aldridge said there was no pressure on his replacement to match the scoring of Cooper, who took NIHL National by storm in his first season overseas.

Massachusetts-born Witkowski’s career so far is similar to that of Cooper’s, having spent four years playing NCAA hockey at Boston University, then a year with Canisius College before turning pro with Pensacola Ice Flyers in the SPHL.

Aldridge believes he has found the perfect fit for the Knights, who head to Hull Seahawks on Wednesday evening looking to bounce back their first pointless weekend of the season following back-to-back defeats against title rivals Peterborough Phantoms.

“It was very difficult to get a player at this time of year, you talk to other coaches around the leagues and it’s the same all over,” said Alrdidge.

WELCOME: Jake Witkowski, right, pictured with Leeds Knights head coach Ryan Aldridge. Picture courtesy of Leeds Knights.

“But that makes it even better than we’ve managed to get in a guy like Jake. We were missing a right-handed shot on our power play and I wanted a right-handed shot last summer before Cooper became available.

“You don’t play in Boston University if you don’t skate well, which is key to our team and he’s got a good, heavy shot – he has all the things that we needed from a player to fit into our team.

“Most importantly, he needed to be a good guy too and he is, judging on the conversations I’ve had with him.

“Human nature suggests that everybody is going to compare him to Grant, but the reality is, he’s a different kind of hockey player. It’s not about comparing the two of them.”