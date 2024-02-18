Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old American had been forced to watch from the sidelines for six games after being judged to have made an illegal check to the head in the 3-2 win against NIHL National title rivals Milton Keynes Lightning last month.

But he worked off his frustrations at Elland Road Ice Arena on Saturday night when his double strike and an assist helped his team to a comfortable 7-2 win against Peterborough Phantoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two teams locked horns again on Sunday night in Cambridgeshire, but it was a case of job done on home ice by the Knights - much to the satisfaction of head coach Aldridge.

BACK IN THE GAME: Leeds Knights' Jake Witkowski marked his return to the team with two goals and an assist in the win over Peterborough Picture: Aaron Badkin

“We were good again tonight, but then I feel we have been for the last three games,” he said. “We were better on the puck, good on the defensive side of the puck but also confident on the puck going forward and hungry around the net.

“It was good to see Jake back, I was really pleased with him. He’s a calming influence on the team, especially in pressure situations during a game - and his shot is somehow harder than last year!”

It looked at one stage as if the Knights would repeat the 6-0 win they produced at home against Telford Tigers last Sunday, but two strikes in the last 10 minutes from Leo Markey and Luke Ferrara against Harrison Walker - in for Sam Gospel for the third period - put paid to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otherwise, it was another impressive performance from a team whose confidence was knocked in the National Cup semi-final loss to Hull Seahawks.

ON TARGET: Lewis Baldwin struck in the first period to make it 3-0 to Leeds Knights - his third goal of the season. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Mac Howlett got the ball rolling in the night minute with the Knights going into the first intermission 3-0 ahead thanks to further strikes from Jordan Buesa and defenceman Lewis Baldwin.

Witkowski grabbed his third goal of the season early in the second and after seeing captain Kieran Brown make it 5-0 just 45 seconds into the third, doubled his tally for the night just 40 seconds later.

Peterborough deservedly got themselves on the board inside the final 10 minutes before James Archer made it 7-2 when firing home a rebound with just 66 seconds remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one stage during the evening, it looked the Knights’ evening would be further enhanced from games elsewhere in the league.

HAPPY BOSS: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Hull Seahawks were 1-0 up through a 22nd-minute Sam Towner strike with just 10 seconds left of the second period at third-placed Swindon Wildcats.

But the home team levelled through Glenn Billing before taking the lead just 38 seconds into the third through Edgars Bebris to prevail 2-1.

Similarly in Scotland, Solway Sharks twice went ahead against second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning only to lose out 3-2 in overtime.