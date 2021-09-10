Leeds Knights 3 Sheffield Steeldogs 2: Knights charge to historic first victory

Up and running: Adam Barnes, scorer of Leeds Knights’ third goal last night, drives towards the Sheffield net. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

As Leeds Knights progress through their inaugural campaign, there will be many such moments.

Last weekend in Swindon, Lewis Baldwin became the first player to score in a Knights shirt. The following night, it was the turn of Lewis Houston to score the team’s first goal at Elland Road.

And, last night, at the same venue, in front of a healthy 700-plus crowd, the Knights recorded their first-ever victory, a 3-2 win over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs.

Close call: Leeds Knights's Kieran Brown (far side) gets a shot in on Miles Finney. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

After a pair of one-goal losses to Swindon Wildcats last weekend, the result will have been something of a relief to head coach Dave Whistle, whose players were given a stern examination by Greg Wood’s experienced, well-drilled team.

Goals from Ben Solder, Kieran Brown and Adam Barnes were enough for the win, having fallen behind early in the second period to a short-handed effort from Jason Hewitt, with Jonathan Kirk firing home a late consolation for the visitors with just seconds remaining.

It was the visitors who enjoyed the better of the early exchanges, forcing Sam Gospel into a smart reaction save and although the first derby meeting of the season was full of pace and energy, chances were few and far between.

The visitors were enjoying the greater zone time and it was Gospel who was certainly the busier of the two goalies, forced into a double-save in the seventh minute when he parried Hewitt’s close-range effort.

The first real shot on goal for Leeds didn’t arrive until the 10th minute when the industrious Ethan Hehir found space down the left and fed Brown to his right, his effort smothered by Miles Finney, who was then relieved when Brandon Whistle lifted his effort high over the crossbar shortly after when clean through.

At the other end, Gospel had to be on his toes to deny Sam Towner when one-on-one, while Barnes was next to test Finney, firing a snapshot from the left with the Steeldogs’ goalie quick to smother any rebound with Cole Shudra lurking in front of net.

Soon after the restart, Leeds found themselves on the penalty kill, but the only real serious effort came towards the end of the Steeldogs’ man advantage when Gospel had to be alert to smother Ben Morgan’s shot through traffic.

Leeds then enjoyed their own powerplay, but it proved to be anything but an advantage when play broke down in front of the Steeldogs’ net to present the visitors with a 2-on-0 breakaway.

Matt Bissonnette charged down the right with only Hewitt for company and, with Gospel exposed, presented his team-mate with the simplest of tap-ins at 25.31.

Thereafter the game became a bit scrappy at both ends, Whistle forcing Finney into a smart save from close range, while Gospel nearly got caught out when trying to play the puck out at the side of his net.

Finney denied Whistle once again from in front, as Leeds pushed for an equaliser, but the goal duly came at 37.39.

Defenceman Ben Solder – playing third-line centre on the with Joe Coulter injured – drove down the left before cutting inside from where his attempted pass to Jordan Fisher at the back post took a deflection past the unfortunate Finney.

It wasn’t long after the restart before Leeds were ahead, Brown firing home against his former club when left all alone in front of net with just 11 seconds gone.

Leeds went close to doubling their lead through Matty Davies and Shudra, Brown almost getting his second only to see his effort cannon off the right-hand corner of the pipes.

Gospel still had to be alert, a save with his right pad seeing the puck fall kindly to Nathan Salem but the Leeds goalie somehow got across to deny him.

Leeds did double their advantage at 54.11, good line-up play between Shudra and Barnes saw the latter beat Finney at his near post.