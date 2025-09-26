DAVEY LAWRENCE takes his young Leeds Knights 2 team on the road this weekend looking for his young charges to utilise their strengths more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far, Leeds have won just one of their three NIHL North One games - a late 5-4 triumph at home to Nottingham Lions.

That came after a 3-1 opening night defeat at title hopefuls Blackburn hawks and before an 8-3 defeat to defending league, Cup and play-off champions Billingham Stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Knights face Billingham again this weekend, heading to the North east on Sunday but, before that, they head east down the M62 to take on Hull Jets in an encounter Lawrence believes his team are capable of winning.

BIG WEEKEND: Leeds Knights 2 head coach Davey Lawrence believes his young team has a chance to pick up their second win of the season this weekend. Picture: Kevin Bland/Knights Media.

“I’m very shocked Hull have lost their first two games to be honest,” said Lawrence, of an opponent yet to register a win this season, having come off second-best against Nottingham and Blackburn.

“They’ve not changed much from last year, they’re a very similar side. They’ve got some younger kids in, similar to ourselves, so it should be a good matchup.

“The big rink should suit us as some of our guys can really move which probably plays to our advantage. It’s definitely a game we’ve got to target and take three points from.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A return meeting with Billingham may look daunting on paper - particularly at their Forum rink, but Lawrence saw enough positives in last week’s defeat to the Stars at Elland Road Ice Arena to give him encouragement.

Key to any hope of success against Billingham, says Lawrence, will be taking their experience out of the equation.

“We spoke about it as a team, yes we’re young, yes we’re lacking in experience, particularly at senior hockey,” added the head coach.

“But they’re a young group, they’re hungry. We’re a lot quicker than we were last year, our skillset is a lot deeper than it was last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So it’s about using those things to our advantage and not letting Billingham’s experience become a factor.

“Allowing them to slow down the game is something that plays into their hands, whereas if we pick that pace up, and we press quickly and press early and put them under pressure, because we’re younger, because we have more speed and stamina - it plays to our advantage.”