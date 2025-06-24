OPPORTUNITY knocks for youngsters to make the step up next season, according to Leeds Knights 2 head coach, Davey Lawrence.

The team undertook a steep learning curve in its inaugural campaign in 2024-25 in NIHL North One, securing the last play-off spot with a dramatic come-from-behind win on the final day of the regular season.

And while the team suffered a heavy 22-5 aggregate loss to champions Billingham Stars in the first round of the post-season, it was still a case of mission accomplished for the Knights organisation after they took the decision last summer to ice a second team.

Lawrence was confirmed as returning behind the bench for a second season at the weekend, along with assistant coach Andy Munroe.

TEAM WORK: Leeds Knights head coach Ryan Aldridge (left) and Knights 2 head coach Davey Lawrence work closely together. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Once again the emphasis will be on development, Knights 2 being designed to provide the ‘bridge between junior hockey and the Knights’ first team which has won three NIHL National league titles in a row.

It is expected that more youngsters will have a chance to step up to senior hockey, particularly given Leeds Junior Knights’ Under-16 team having been crowned national champions last month.

“I am excited for next year and we have been working hard to pull together a team which will compete every night,” said Lawrence. “We have a great crop of young players coming through in the next 18 months, players who will make their senior debuts.

“We also have a great group of players who are pushing for their chance at the next level.

THIS IS THE END: Leeds Knights 2's Oliver Wagg (right) and Edgars Vengis battle against Billingham Stars in last season's play-off quarter-final. Picture: Kev Bland/LK2 Media.

“It was a great learning experience for me and for the players last season. Reaching the play-offs was great, but more importantly we provided the opportunity for nine players to play across both senior teams.

“On top of that, there were nine Under-18s who got the chance to play for us throughout the season.”

When Knights 2 return, the NIHL North One will have a slightly different look to it, Whitley Warriors having made the drastic decision to join the Scottish National League.

Their place will be taken by Telford Tigers 2, the Shropshire outfit having dominated NIHL North Two by winning three of the last four regular season league titles.

Yorkshire rivals Hull Jets and Sheffield Scimitars will again provide plenty of derby rivalry.