Leeds Junior Knights buoyed by first open trial at Elland Road

Leeds Junior Knights first open trial. Picture submitted.

Head coach Mike Forbes and his coaching team spent 90 minutes putting the youngsters through their paces, focussing chiefly on skill development.

“It was great to get on the ice and see what the kids have got,” said Forbes, who has joined the newly-formed club after spending more than 10 years coaching in Hull.

“I have to admit I was pleasantly surprised at the standard that we saw on display from the youngsters who attended.

“With the England v Italy Euro 2020 final on we really didn’t know what to expect, but we were delighted to have had so many turn up and work so hard throughout the session.”

Another open trial is scheduled for 6.30pm this Sunday.for first open trial at Elland RoadJunior Knights chairman Seth Bennett said he hoped to see as many youngsters at the second session.

“Everything has happened so quickly, this was always going to be a massive moment for us as a club,” said Bennett. “Today was a starting point from which we will build on.