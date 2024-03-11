Leeds Gymnastics Display Team selected from hundreds of teams to perform at EUROGYM gala in Norway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EUROGYM is Europe’s largest gymnastics for all festival that sees thousands of delegates from European countries come together to celebrate the power of our sport in connecting people through the joy of movement. In the week-long celebration of gymnastics, teams will showcase their skills at performances across the city, take part in cultural workshops and have the opportunity to connect with people from around the world who share their passion for the sport. The EUROGYM gala is the pinnacle event of the celebration that is attended by European Gymnastics committee members, and aims to demonstrate the breadth and variety of gymnastics.

Commenting on being selected, coach Jess Nicholson said: “We are so incredibly proud to have been selected, it is an absolute honour to perform at such a prestigious event for our club and for Great Britain. It has been one of our dreams to be able to be an internationally recognised Display Team, and this is just the first step towards that. As part of a subjective discipline, it is exciting to think where this could take us as a team.”

Leeds Gymnastics Club have an extensive gymnastics offering including display, acrobatic, women’s and men’s artistic and their selection for the EUROGYM gala is the latest of many success stories to emerge from their programme.

Leeds Display Team

Jess continued: “Having a club that offers such a wide variety of opportunity for our gymnasts means that we have a group of gymnasts from all different backgrounds, who may not have ordinarily trained together. Being a gymnastics for all discipline, we are able to provide a programme with longevity for all those who are involved.

Also commenting on the brilliant news, David Marshall, Director of Community at British Gymnastics said: “To have a gymnastics club from our delegation selected for the EUROGYM gala is a huge achievement for Leeds Display Team and for Great Britain. The gala is a highly regarded part of EUROGYM and will be attended by all delegations at the event.

“To be considered for the Gala, routines are evaluated by the FIG Gymnastics for All Technical Committee where they must meet exceptional criteria. I am so pleased that Leeds Display Team have been recognised for their creativity and innovation. They are fantastic ambassadors for our sport, and their inclusion in the gala reflects the ever-improving standard of UK display gymnastics.”

Although the team can’t divulge any details of their gala routine yet, they have said: “We will be debuting two new, exciting festival routines this year, we can’t wait to see our ideas come to life.”