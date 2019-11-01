Leeds Chiefs on the hunt for new blood after Andrew Hirst exit
LEEDS CHIEFS head into the weekend a man light after forward Andrew Hirst’s decision to leave the club.
The former Sheffield Steeldogs’ forward was one of the last signings made by player-coach Sam Zajac ahead of the team’s inaugural campaign in the newly-constructed NIHL National division.
That game, along with two others in November, will be played in Blackburn due to the team’s Elland Rink not yet being completed.
“At this level, work comes first. There’s a lot of travel involved and the late nights have probably impacted a bit.
“He fitted in really well, was really dependable and did what we expected of him, so it is tough to lose him, but we’re already looking around for a new face to bring in.”