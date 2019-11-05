Leeds Chiefs bolster roster with addition of young forward

The 19-year-old signed on a temporary deal in time to play last weekend for the Chiefs, making his debut against former club Telford Tigers, but has now signed on a permanent basis.

His return to his former home ice ended in a frustrating 5-3 defeat, but he made an early impression on player-coach Zajac, something enhanced by scoring a goal in the 6-3 defeat to Sheffield Steeldogs the following evening.

He fills the gap left on the Chiefs' roster created after forward Andrew Hirst's departure last week.

Brodie Jesson, has signed a deal to remain at Leeds Chiefs. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie.

“After losing Hirsty a couple of weeks back, we've been exploring options to add some much needed depth to our lineup,” said Zajac.

“Brodie agreed to come in last weekend to help us out, and we were really impressed with his performances. He's gritty, has good offensive instincts, and perhaps most importantly his attitude has been great.

“He's fit right into our group and we're excited to have him on board for the remainder of the season.”