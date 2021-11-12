Leeds boxer Jack Bateson sets sights on lifting English title

The Leeds fighter was due to fight Michael Ramabeletsa for the domestic silverware in October 2019 on the Josh Warrington/Sofiane Takoucht undercard at the First Direct Arena, but had to pull out of the fight with a hand injury.

Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has delayed his opportunities but this evening, the former Team GB amateur star takes on Ramez Mahmood at the Elland Road Pavilion in a bid to win a first title as a professional.

Bateson, who has won all of his 14 professional fights to date, has had to wait patiently for the shot and thinks he is now in a prime position to come away victorious.

Leeds boxer Jack Bateson is aiming to lift the English title tonight. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I’m more ready now than I was two years ago,” he insisted. “I do believe that everything happens for a reason.

“This opportunity has come round again and now I want to make sure that I do win it. What a way it would be to end the year. To win the English title would be massive as it’s a title that carries a lot of history.

“It’d mean a lot to myself as well as my family, especially my dad (Mark, Jack’s manager). But hopefully it’s just the first of many.”

In order to continue his professional journey, Bateson will have to overcome Mahmood, who has 11 wins from 12 fights in the paid ranks.

Leeds boxer Jack Bateson in the training ring. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The Essex man is a former Southern Area champion and his only defeat came to Chris Bourke, who now holds the WBC International title.

“I don’t know a lot about him,” admitted Bateson, “but what I do know, from what I’ve seen and heard, is that he’s a very good opponent.

“You don’t fight for English titles if you’re not a good fighter. He looks good, he looks strong and he looks game.

“But I just feel like I’ll have too much in my locker to get beat by someone like Mahmood.

Jack Bateson in action at Leeds Arena in 2019. Picture: Steve Riding.

“This sort of fight is the perfect fight for me to win and then move on to the next level as well as being crowned English champion at the end of the night.”

As a highly-decorated former amateur, Bateson will likely use his slick skills to outbox Mahmood.

But he will also be hoping to utilise the support of the home crowd.

The 27-year-old has regularly headlined shows at the Elland Road Pavilion while for Mahmood, this is his first pro fight outside London.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for myself to be fighting for the English title in Leeds, with my home fans behind me,” Bateson added. “It’s going to be special.

“My fans never let me down so I’m sure it’ll be a great night.

“There’s some great prospects coming through as well on the undercard. I think that in a few years there will be many more champions from Leeds, especially coming through our stable.