The 17-year-old City of Leeds Swimming Club star, a relay bronze medallist on her debut at the continental championships a year ago, confirmed her rising status within the sport by winning the 200m individual medley title in Romania.

Schlosshan was the fastest qualifier going into the final and built on that performance in the final as she powered home in a time of 2:13.49 to claim victory.

The achievement justifies all the hard work Schlosshan puts in at City of Leeds, with herself and British junior team-mate Lara Thomson training 21 hours a week. For their head coach at Leeds, Richard Denigan – who also served as coaching lead for the British team out in Bucharest – this first international gold medal will be huge for Schlosshan’s self-belief.

“It’s been a great experience for her, she’s improved her ranking within British Swimming and from now on it’s just a case of more of the same; improving every day, following the process and the strategy we have in place,” said Denigan. “In terms of results going forward, what will be, will be. We can only concentrate on Leah’s performance. We’ll maintain our focus.”

While the strategy will now be to build on this achievement by not getting too carried away, Denigan did acknowledge how satisfying Schlosshan’s accomplishment was for the squad at John Charles Aquatics Centre.

“Leeds has a rich history, there’s a lot of talented swimmers who have come through the club and the programme,” he said in reference to Olympians Adrian Moorhouse and James Hickman.

“What Leah has achieved continues the good work of the coaches and programmes that have gone before us. As coach, I always try and honour the work of past head coaches, I’m conscious I’m only a custodian of this great club.”

Leah Schlosshan after winning the 200m IM at the European Junior Championships in (Picture: Bucharest LEN/Simone Castrovillari)

Schlosshan’s gold was the second of the meet for the 34-strong British squad and fourth medal won on the final day.

For head coach Denigan, watching his star pupil in the final was an emotional experience.

“It wasn’t nerve-racking for me, I always want them to do well, of course, so it was more excitement with a little bit of nerves,” he said.

“I was the head coach so it does no one any good if I’m in the stands looking like a scared puppy dog. That’s not the image you want to project.

Leeds's Leah Schlosshan on her way to winning the 200m IM at the European Junior Championships in (Picture: Bucharest LEN/Simone Castrovillari)

“But when I went down to see her straight after she swam we hugged and there were a few tears from both of us.”

Leah Schlosshan after winning the 200m IM at the European Junior Championships in (Picture: Bucharest LEN/Simone Castrovillari)

Leah Schlosshan: Won gold at the the European Junior Championships in Bucharest. (Picture: Tony Johnson)