Within half an hour they are on the road, either in the passenger seat of their parents’ car, on the train or in a taxi, bound for the John Charles Aquatics Centre in Leeds.

Two hours in the pool of intense training follows before it’s a quick change and off to continue their studies at sixth form – Schlosshan at Bradford Grammar, Thomson at Allerton High.

Then when the bell rings it’s off to physio or the gym, before another two-hour session in the pool.

City of Leeds swimmers Leah Schlosshan and Lara Thomson at the Leeds Aquatic Centre. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Every day, five days a week, plus another two sessions in the pool on a Saturday.

“I’m back at around 8.15pm most weekdays,” says Schlosshan, who trains 21 hours a week. “Homework I manage to do in free periods at school and I do a lot of work on the weekend.

“I do fit it all in. It’s tough in February when you have competitions every weekend, but I’ll never miss a swimming session, not that I’m saying swimming is the priority – I’m lucky that I’m quite academic and the schoolwork is easier to fit around swimming.”

Quite academic is an understatement, Schlosshan earned 10 GCSEs at the coveted grade 9 last summer (10 A*s in old money) and plans to go to university to study medicine.

Leah Schlosshan in training for her second European Junior Championships this week. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Thomson’s schedule is similar.

“It’s rough but you get through it,” she adds. “The next week will make it worthwhile. The highs make the lows feel a lot less low.”

That next week is the European Junior Swimming Championships in Bucharest, starting on Tuesday.

Both girls are on the British Swimming squad flying out of Heathrow today (after a training session of course), Thomson for her first taste of international competition, Schlosshan her second having been elevated to a relay squad that won bronze at the 2021 championships.

City of Leeds swimmer Lara Thomson training at the Leeds Aquatic Centre. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“The whole experience last year was great,” says Schlosshan, who contests the 200m and 400m individual medley in Bucharest.

“I was soaking everything up, it was my first time representing Great Britain, even getting the kit was exciting.

“The relay came completely out of the blue, the swimmer who was meant to be doing it was ill so I was put in, and to get a bronze medal at the end was a real surprise and a nice ending.”

The duo are not alone in their demanding schedule of balancing teenage life, education and the pursuit of a career in sport.

Leah Schlosshan, left, and Lara Thomson, right, at the John Charles Aquatics Centre in Leeds where they train 21 hours a week for moments like the European Junior Championships. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

For shining examples they need look no further than the next pool over at the John Charles Aquatics Centre where the likes of Jack Laugher and the City of Leeds Diving Club train.

Laugher, a winner of Olympic medals of every colour and the head boy at a rich production line of world class talent, knows only too well the sacrifices these teenagers are making, the dedication required to make it to the top.

The swimming arm of City of Leeds is not as advanced but Schlosshan and Thomson are the leading prospects. Both made their way through the Leeds Council swimming programmes until earning elevation to the top squad led by long-time coach Richard Denigan.

The European Juniors would have happened for both a year earlier had it not been for the pandemic.

“Richard and my strength and conditioning coach put this whole programme together that ensured we came out of lockdown really strong,” explains Thomson. “We were doing exercises on land that mimics the intensity of what we do in the pool, which really helped.”

Both speak highly of Denigan, who assumes the role of head coach to the entire 34-strong British team out in Romania this week. His presence will be important for Thomson whose preparations have been blighted by a shoulder injury. “At one stage I was worried I might not even get out there but Richard has been very good about it, giving me the confidence to know that although I haven’t been doing the amount of training I’d like to be doing, I’ll be able to compete,” says Thomson.

City of Leeds Swimming Club coach Richard Denigan. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Schlosshan adds: “Richard recognises all these things we have to juggle in our life.

“You get used to the 4am starts. The results are a big driver for me, seeing the times. You have to have something in you to keep going, not a lot of people would be able to do that.

“It’s a small group here at Leeds but everybody pushes each other on, it’s really motivating.

“You have to have supporters, I wouldn’t be able to do it by myself. My parents are massive for me, my school is very good with swimming as well, my sisters, and the club itself.

“I try to keep life as normal as possible. Yes I swim 21 hours a week but I still get free time on the weekend. The distractions keep me going.”

For both girls the European Juniors this week are a stepping stone towards the ultimate goal of the Olympics.

They have a three-year plan to try and get there and Schlosshan aims to take a year out before going to university to focus entirely on trying to qualify for Paris.

A glance at the headlines from the recent world senior championships in Budapest suggest even at 17 they may already be behind the curve, with David Popovici, also 17, and Canadian Summer McIntosh, 15, emerging as the new stars of the sport.

“I wouldn’t say they’re untouchable,” observes Schlosshan, who is excited by the fact Popovici is due to compete this week in his home country. “You do have to recognise they’re amazing and I’m not up to their standard...yet, but it definitely motivates me that while it’s hard work it is also possible.

“It’s a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old doing this – they’re probably on similar training hours to me.”

If this Yorkshire duo are to get that far then gaining major championship experience this week will be crucial.

“I remember last year,” says Schlosshan. “At first I was nervous, but as you go through the week you learn everybody is there for the same reason, other people are going to be just as nervous so you settle into it a little more.”

For Thomson, the presence of her team-mate and her coach at her first major international meet will be a calming influence, particularly as she plans to race the 200m and 400m IM, the 200m breastroke and the 400m freestyle – shoulder strength permitting.

“Going with Leah and Richard is really reassuring,” she says.

If this week is to be as good as it gets for these two then there will be no qualms, as Schlosshan concludes, swimming has already given her so much.

“It develops you as a person, I have learned so much from swimming,” she says.

“You have to be very independent, be a good communicator with coaches and other swimmers, you need a strong network as a swimmer and you have to manage your time really well.”

Particularly those long, long days in the pool and in the classroom.