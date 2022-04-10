Last-gasp agony for Leeds Tykes on the road at Tonbridge Juddians

A last-minute penalty saw the home side edge ahead and win 29-27, leaving the Yorkshire side frustrated on their long trip home. Tykes drew first blood with hooker Adam Brown touching down after three minutes, but Tonbridge ran in three tries to lead 21-5 at half time.

Prop Ademakin Adebowale and left winger Harry Jukes scored tries early in the second half as the gap narrowed to 21-15.

Tonbridge scored another try to extend their lead to 26-15, but Leeds hit back to lead narrowly with tries from Will Hardwick and prop Dominic Hardman. A conversion from Venables gave them a 27-26 lead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TRY TIME: Harry Jukes, right, scored for Leeds Tykes as they lost at Tonbridge Juddians. Picture: Tony Johnson.

But a penalty in the final minute from Ryan Taylor-Dennehy gave Tonbridge the victory.

Hull ran in nine tries on their way to a 57-17 win over Blaydon in National Two (North), and with rivals Rotherham Titans losing at Huddersfield they extended their lead at the top of the table.

The North East side were still in it at the break with Hull only leading 17-10 after two tries from scrum-half Sam Crane and one from second row Liam Regardsoe. However, the Yorkshire side stepped up a gear in the second half.

Left winger Keane Naylor and right winger Mike Adlard both scored two tries, with others coming from flanker Greg Jones and full-back Reece Dean.

Third-bottom Huddersfield sprang a shock 36-31 loss on second-placed Rotherham Titans, whose title hopes are slipping away. Centre James Cooke put the Titans ahead with a try in the first minute, but Huddersfield prop Callum Thompson and second row Nick Sharpe ran in tries which left them 12-5 ahead.

No 8 Kieran Curran had a try converted by stand-off Joseph Carlisle as Rotherham levelled at 12-12, but wingers Kian Stewart and Sam Nunn darted over for converted tries which left Huddersfield 26-12 ahead at half time.

The Titans hit back with centre Harry Dunne and George Tucker claiming tries to bring the score to 26-24, but Thompson’s second try for Huddersfield helped keep his side ahead at 31-24.

Second row Lewis Allan scored a fifth try for Rotherham and Carlisle converted to draw level at 31-31, but Sharpe’s second try for the home side proved enough to take the win.

Hull Ionians held on for a 21-20 win at Luctonians in an entertaining and closely-fought match. Hooker Ben Stephenson and left winger Nathan Hill scored tries for the Yorkshire side, while full-back Lewis Minikin kicked three penalties and a conversion.

Sheffield Tigers enjoyed a nine-try 62-8 rout of Harrogate at Dore Moor, with former Harrogate player and now Tigers’ head coach Jamie Broadley running in a hat-trick of tries.

Wharfedale led 12-0 after two tries from hooker Madison Hunting, but they went on to lose out 43-12 at Loughborough Students.

Otley are just one win away from securing the North Premier title after a 78-0 thrashing of bottom of the table Northwich.

Two tries each from Elliot Morgan, Adam Malthouse and Struan Connor helped them to victory.

Elsewhere York had to settle for two bonus points from a narrow 43-41 home loss to Lymm. However, Sandal were 30-12 winners over Wirral with Dan Fawcett and James Ellar scoring two tries each.

Driffield were 25-20 winners over Pocklington as they clung on to top spot in North One East with one game to go, although second-placed Ilkley are level on points and have two games left to overhaul their rivals.