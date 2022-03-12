Mauricio Lara backs Josh Warrington to reclaim IBF title as he eyes third bout with Leeds Warrior

FEUD: Could Josh Warrington face Mauricio Lara for a third time? Picture: Getty Images.

Warrington’s bout with Lara at Headingley in September was ruled a technical draw after a clash of heads in round two forced the referee to call off the fight because of a severe cut above the Mexican’s eye.

Lara handed Warrington his only career defeat with a shock win in February last year and the Leeds Warrior admitted earlier this week he would like to put the rivalry to bed.

Lara was left frustrated when he saw that Warrington had been handed a fresh title shot before him and channelled his anger by brutally knocking out Emilio Sanchez on his return to the ring last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warrington faces Martinez, who stunned Kid Galahad to claim the IBF title late last year, on March 26 at the Leeds Arena.

“Win your fight,” Lara said in a message to Warrington after his victory.

“I want you to win this fight and I hope that it goes well and that you prepare well.

“I want to fight for the belts against any champion that gives me the opportunity.”

Warrington knows unified title shots will be available if he is able to defeat Martinez later this month.

The Leeds Warrior beat the two-weight world champion five years ago when they met at the Leeds Arena but Martinez’s knockout win over Galahad will keep Warrington on his toes.

Lara is backing Warrington to win the contest at the end of the month and then wants a shot at the belt himself.

“I think Josh beats Kiko,” he told Boxing Scene.

“Then that belt will belong to me and I will take it home when we meet again. I want Josh Warrington again.