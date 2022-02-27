Leeds Knights 8 Swindon Wildcats 5: Four-point weekend puts Knights in the mix for NIHL National top two
LEEDS KNIGHTS propelled themselves into the mix for a top two finish in NIHL National after posting the perfect four-point weekend over rivals Swindon Wildcats.
Their exhilirating 8-5 win at Elland Road on Siunday night came on the back of a 5-4 win after a shootout in Swindon the previous night. It leaves the Knights just four points off second-placed Wildcats with 10 regular season games remaining.
Losses to fellow top two hopefuls Sheffield Steeldogs and Milton Keynes Lightning also further enhanced their claims, while leaders Telford - now five points clear of Swindon - suffered a surprise defeat at home to bottom club Bees.
It was birthday boy Kieran Brown who led the way for the Knights on home ice, celebrating his 21st with two goals and three assists, the Knights at times playing some pulsating hockey.
After going 6-1 ahead just before the halfway point, it seemed as it the game was done and dusted, but Aaron Nell's team had other ideas, pulling the deficit back to 6-4 by the end of the second period.
The Knights pulled away again through a Cole Shudra effort at 47.48 but, with goalie Dean Skinns pulled, the Wildcats narrowed the gap again as they lay siege in the Knights' zone, Balint Pakozdi making it 7-5 with three-and-a-half minutes remaining.
But, as the visitors pushed harder still, they left themselves open at the back end, allowing Harry Gulliver to make the points with his second of night into an empty net with 70 seconds remaining.