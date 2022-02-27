Leeds Knights 8 Swindon Wildcats 5: Four-point weekend puts Knights in the mix for NIHL National top two

BIRTHDAY BASH: Kieran Brown, above, scored two goals and three assists in the 8-5 win over Swindon Wildcats. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Their exhilirating 8-5 win at Elland Road on Siunday night came on the back of a 5-4 win after a shootout in Swindon the previous night. It leaves the Knights just four points off second-placed Wildcats with 10 regular season games remaining.

Losses to fellow top two hopefuls Sheffield Steeldogs and Milton Keynes Lightning also further enhanced their claims, while leaders Telford - now five points clear of Swindon - suffered a surprise defeat at home to bottom club Bees.

It was birthday boy Kieran Brown who led the way for the Knights on home ice, celebrating his 21st with two goals and three assists, the Knights at times playing some pulsating hockey.

Adam Barnes scored two goals and two assists in Sunday's win over Swindon Wildcats. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

After going 6-1 ahead just before the halfway point, it seemed as it the game was done and dusted, but Aaron Nell's team had other ideas, pulling the deficit back to 6-4 by the end of the second period.

The Knights pulled away again through a Cole Shudra effort at 47.48 but, with goalie Dean Skinns pulled, the Wildcats narrowed the gap again as they lay siege in the Knights' zone, Balint Pakozdi making it 7-5 with three-and-a-half minutes remaining.