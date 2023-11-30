THERE’S no doubt that Leeds Knights’ 9-1 hammering of Milton Keynes Lightning provided one of the highlights of the season so far, not least for their fans.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This weekend, the two teams meet again for the first time since that memorable night at Elland Road Ice Arena - which came just 24 hours after the Knights’ first defeat of the season which came at the hands of, yes, you’ve guessed it, Milton Keynes.

Fans of both teams will be spoiled rotten over the coming days as the NIHL National title rivals - because that is clearly what they are - play each other home and way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For some, the word mouthwatering, perhaps doesn’t do it justice.

PRIMED AND READY: Leeds Knights' captain, Kieran Brown. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Leeds Knights.

The Lightning play host to Leeds on Saturday as current league leaders, having made the most of their extra game last Sunday while the Knights were not in action.

That night saw Tim Wallace’s side hand out something of a hammering of their own, beating second-bottom Raiders IHC 12-3 on the road.

Whatever has gone on previously this season, though, Knights’ captain Kieran Brown believes it will count for nothing when the two teams face off against each other again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no doubt that this weekend is going to be one of the biggest we will face this whole season,” said Brown. “They are always fun, exciting games.

“The last time they came up here it was a big, big win for us, but that won’t have any effect on what goes on this weekend.