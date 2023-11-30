Kieran Brown says 'previous' counts for nothing as Leeds Knights get set for Milton Keynes Lightning
This weekend, the two teams meet again for the first time since that memorable night at Elland Road Ice Arena - which came just 24 hours after the Knights’ first defeat of the season which came at the hands of, yes, you’ve guessed it, Milton Keynes.
Fans of both teams will be spoiled rotten over the coming days as the NIHL National title rivals - because that is clearly what they are - play each other home and way.
For some, the word mouthwatering, perhaps doesn’t do it justice.
The Lightning play host to Leeds on Saturday as current league leaders, having made the most of their extra game last Sunday while the Knights were not in action.
That night saw Tim Wallace’s side hand out something of a hammering of their own, beating second-bottom Raiders IHC 12-3 on the road.
Whatever has gone on previously this season, though, Knights’ captain Kieran Brown believes it will count for nothing when the two teams face off against each other again.
“There’s no doubt that this weekend is going to be one of the biggest we will face this whole season,” said Brown. “They are always fun, exciting games.
“The last time they came up here it was a big, big win for us, but that won’t have any effect on what goes on this weekend.
“They might want to get one over on us, maybe set the record straight or something, but we’ve just got to go in there on Saturday and play our normal game. If we do, I’m sure we’ll be okay.”