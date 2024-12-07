Leeds Olympic champion Katy Marchant. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Leeds Olympic champion Katy Marchant was involved in an horrific crash which caused racing at track cycling’s Champions League to be abandoned tonight (Saturday).

Marchant, 31, was taken to hospital after reportedly suffering a fractured forearm when she smashed off the track and into the crowd at London’s Lee Valley VeloPark. She, fellow rider Alessa-Catriona Propster, of Germany and several spectators were treated at the scene and the rest of the event was called off.

The pile-up happened during a heat of the women’s keirin, which sees riders paced behind a motorcycle in the opening laps before entering a sprint for the line. The race was televised live on channels including Eurosport.

That broadcaster cut away from the velodrome after the incident, but returned for an update from trackside reporter Adam Blythe, a former professional rider from Sheffield. He said on air: “The good news is that the GB rider [Marchant] is okay. She has got a broken forearm, but seems to be in a stable condition.

A general view of Lee Valley Velo Park, London, on Saturday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“There were a couple of members from the crowd that were involved and they seem to be okay as well. Everyone’s in a good condition, although Katy Marchant has broken her forearm.”

The broadcaster also reported Propster was able to walk away from the scene. A statement from the sport’s governing body, the UCI, said: “We can confirm that following an incident during the women’s keirin races tonight, the rest of the UCI Track Champions League racing at Lee Valley VeloPark has been cancelled. More information will be provided when it becomes available.”

An update from British Cycling said: “We can confirm that two riders and four spectators received medical treatment following an incident during tonight’s UCI Track Champions League event at Lee Valley VeloPark, in London. The incident took place during the women’s keirin race. The event medics responded immediately, with one rider transferred to the hospital.

“WBD Sports, British Cycling, Lee Valley VeloPark, and the Union Cycliste Internationale unanimously decided to suspend all further racing for the evening and want to extend their best wishes for a speedy recovery to both riders and all affected spectators. We also wish to thank the medical staff for their prompt response and ongoing support.”

A perspex barrier was fitted around the velodrome following a similar crash at the venue during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. British Cycling’s statement added: “We are working closely with all parties to review the incident before taking appropriate action. No further comments will be made at this time.”

Marchant won a gold medal in the women’s team sprint sprint on the track at this year’s Olympics in Paris and is a reigning world champion in the same discipline.