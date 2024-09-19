Josh Warrington will take on Anthony Cacace on September 21. | Getty Images

Let’s take a look at Josh Warrington and Anthony Cacace’s last five fights.

Josh Warrington will return to the ring on Saturday when he takes on Anthony ‘the Apache’ Cacace on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois on Saturday.

In this piece, we’ll look at each fighter’s previous five fights and assess how well they performed. They have had mixed fortunes in recent years as we take a look at how Warrington has performed first.

Josh Warrington’s last five fights

The Leeds Warrior has had a tough time in his previous five fights - he has won just one of them, losing three and drawing the other. The first was against Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara during the lockdown era in 2021. It was a rough night for Warrington, as he was repeatedly caught by Lara’s sledgehammer left hooks. Eventually, he succumbed to the Mexican’s raw power and was stopped in the ninth round.

His next fight was an immediate rematch against Lara. He started brightly, but the bout was stopped in the second round by the ringside doctor after an accidental cut opened up over Lara’s eye. As a result, the fight was ruled a technical draw. He then took on Kiko Martinez for the IBF World Featherweight championship. In a brutal display, Warrington bullied his older foe, who he had previously beaten back in 2017. He forced a stoppage in the 7th round, despite suffering a broken jaw over the course of the contest.

Warrington would face Luis Alberto Lopez in a defence of his newly-acquired title. He struggled to cope with the Mexican’s body shots and high work rate - after 12 rounds of action, Warrington lost by majority decision. Last time out, Warrington took on Nottingham’s Leigh Wood in Sheffield. He dominated the encounter early on, effectively landing and avoiding Wood’s shots. Late in the seventh, Wood landed a booming shot which he followed up with a furious combination that sent Warrington down - he beat the count, but the referee called a halt to the action nonetheless.

Anthony Cacace’s last five fights

In contrast to Warrington, Cacace is unbeaten in his previous quintet of fights. The first came against Sam Bowen in 2019, when he picked up a split decision over the Leicestershire native. Bowen was docked a point in round five for use of his head - this proved to be crucial when the judges’ scorecards came in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this, Cacace defended his British Super Featherweight title against Leon Woodstock after nearly two years out of the ring - he earned a unanimous decision win over his rival, scoring a knockdown in the fourth round along the way. Cacace again suffered from inactivity - a whole year passed before his next fight against Michael Megnesi. Nevertheless, he showed no signs of ring rust and picked up another split decision victory.

He then took on Polish veteran Damian Wrzesinski, whom he defeated by unanimous decision in Belfast. It was an impressive display from the Northern Irishman, despite Wrzesinski’s best efforts.

In his last fight, Cacace shocked the boxing world when he stopped Wales’ Joe Cordina in the eighth round. Cacace took control of the fight when he landed a huge left hook early on when the fighters were being separated by the referee - Cordina never recovered from this, as the Apache broke down his opponent - he also picked up a knockdown in the third round.