Josh Warrington tells Leeds' sporting story in new DAZN documentary

LEEDS WARRIOR: Josh Warrington. Picture: Getty Images.

Episode one of 'Homemade' tells the story of Leeds through the eyes of Warrington, who became the first male boxing champion from the city when he defeated Lee Selby to claim the IBF featherweight title in 2018.

He went on to defend his title three times before vacating the belt earlier this year.

The film will feature former former Leeds United captain Dom Matteo, Leeds United FC Ladies legend Lucy Ward, one of Leeds Rhinos’ greatest ever players Jamie Jones-Buchanan and 8-time Muay Thai champion Liam Harrison.

Explaining the documentary, which launches on Tuesday, August 31, DAZN said: "Follow Josh Warrington as explores the local history and meets local characters to hear their unique take on their city. Josh himself discusses his passion for Leeds and how he’s always dreamed that his achievements will help put Leeds on the map."

To sign up to DAZN for the price of £1.99 per month, click HERE. DAZN subscribers can watch all Matchroom Boxing events as part of their subscription, including next weekend's fights at Headingley where Warrington headlines in his rematch with Mauricio Lara.