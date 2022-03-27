Josh Warrington suffers broken jaw in knockout win over Kiko Martinez
Josh Warrington suffered a "clean break" of his jaw during his stoppage win over Kiko Martinez at the Leeds Arena on Saturday night.
The Leeds Warrior reclaimed the IBF featherweight title he vacated last year with a thrilling victory over Martinez.
Warrington floored the Spaniard in the first round before the fight was eventually stopped in the seventh, following a remarkable performance from the Leeds Warrior.
He was taken to hospital after the contest with a suspected dislocated jaw and broken hand and promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed he suffered a "clean break" of his jaw prior to his victory.
The 31-year-old will now be eyeing a featherweight unification bout with a number of other champions at 126 pounds in his sights.
However, it is likely he will need some time to recuperate before he considers his next move.
The win was Warrington's first since October 2019 as the Covid-19 pandemic limited his time in the ring before he lost then drew with Mauricio Lara last year.
"Kiko [is] still not finished. He's a big puncher," Warrington told BBC Radio 5 Live before leaving the ring.
"He's got iron in both hands and he didn't stop coming."