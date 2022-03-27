Josh Warrington reveals the simple message that spurred him on to win IBF featherweight title

FEELING CHAMPION: Josh Warrington celebrates his win. Picture: Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing.

The Leeds Warrior won back the IBF featherweight title he vacated last year with a sensational knockout victory over Kiko Martinez at the Leeds Arena.

Warrington gave the champion little time to think once the bell had sounded and almost ended the fight in the first round as Martinez crashed to the canvas following a strong right hand.

The Spaniard recovered well but he found himself up against the ropes in the seventh round as Warrington sensed a knockout as he unloaded a barrage of punches before the referee stepped in to wave the contest off.

“I wanted to be champion again. My kids said to me before ‘good lucky Daddy’ and once I heard that I said I couldn’t get beat,” he said.

“I wasn’t going to get beat.”

Warrington suffered a broken jaw during the bout but was still the picture of joy in the ring afterwards.

He felt his preparation for the fight was the best it has ever been and was fearful that something might go wrong.

AND THE NEW: Josh Warrington heads back with his IBF title. Picture: Mark Robinson Photography/Matchroom

He added: “It was almost too good, I thought that something was about to slip-up as it couldn’t be going any better. I am ecstatic.”