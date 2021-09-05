Josh Warrington rematch with Mauricio Lara at Headingley - the fight in photos

A 20,000 capacity crowd packed into Headingley stadium last night (September 4) to create a raucous atmosphere for the featherweight bout but left empty handed and short-changed.In the second Lara received a cut after a combination of a head clash and fast hands and it proved to be the end of the night as referee Steve Gray waved an early finish before the start of the third round.
Lara's left eye was swollen and deemed unsafe to continue leaving a technical draw the only possibility with four rounds not completed.
