Warrington was out for revenge after suffering a shock defeat in London to then unknown Mexican Lara in February - a mentally damaging first loss of his professional career.

Josh Warrington rematch with Mauricio Lara at Headingley - the fight in photos

Take a look inside Josh Warrington's highly-anticipated rematch with Mauricio Lara, which ended in a technical draw after a clash of heads in round two.

By Grace Hammond
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 11:53 am

A 20,000 capacity crowd packed into Headingley stadium last night (September 4) to create a raucous atmosphere for the featherweight bout but left empty handed and short-changed.In the second Lara received a cut after a combination of a head clash and fast hands and it proved to be the end of the night as referee Steve Gray waved an early finish before the start of the third round.

Lara's left eye was swollen and deemed unsafe to continue leaving a technical draw the only possibility with four rounds not completed.

Take a look at the fight in pictures.

1. Packed out stadium

The night under the lights was a world away from the empty arena Warrington left bruised and beaten in an ambulance six months ago.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Excited fans

Lara talks to his fans

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Ref

Referee Steve Gray stops the fight.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Injury

The fight was stopped after Lara received a cut after a combination of a head clash and fast hands in the second round.

Photo: Steve Riding

