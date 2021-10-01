Jordan Fisher back in the groove for Leeds Knights after long lay-off

Back to it: Leeds Knights' Jordan Fisher. Picture: Andy Bourke - Podium Prints

Having been one of a handful of players who had gone without any ice time during the various lockdowns in England over the past 18 months or so, the 27-year-old winger admits it wasn’t easy once he began to prepare for the 2021-22 season.

Having spent virtually his entire career in his hometown of Hull, Fisher was forced to look elsewhere for hockey employment when Hull Pirates’ owner Shane Smith took the difficult decision not to ice a team.

Alongside fellow former Pirate Matty Davies, Fisher has made a positive early impression since becoming part of Dave Whistle’s Knights’ roster, forming an impressive relationship with new linemates Joe Coulter and Ethan Hehir.

Good combination: Jordan Fisher is enjoying playing with Ethan Hehir for Knights. Picture: Andy Bourke - Podium Prints

And while there may not be the same expectation on the three to rack up the points in the weeks and months ahead as there is on the Knights’ two other lines, head coach Whistle views their contribution as just as important.

The Canadian has been quick to praise the efforts of his third line and their ability to put in the hard yards after games.

“It’s just the kind of thing I’m used to really” said Fisher. “Simple chipping in and chipping out, stopping the other team from scoring and tiring them out, it’s what I’ve always done, so I’m used to it. It’s my role.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had to play with anyone new and I will admit it was difficult at first because I didn’t know either Joe or Ethan.

Lining up: Joe Coulter is part of the line with Jordan Fisher and Ethan Hehir. Picture: Kat Medcroft - Swindon Wildcats

“But it’s working really well at the moment for the three of us. We just play simple and play hard, every single shift - that’s what Dave has asked us to do.”

Having been back practising and playing for over a month now, Fisher feels he is back to where he was with the Pirates during the 2019-20 season, although there has been plenty of pain along the way.

“That first month was very difficult, physically,” he added. “It was just about finding my feet but it was literally like starting all over again.