Jordan Buesa proving to be big-game player for Leeds Knights as they drive for league and play-off double
In four play-off games, Buesa has already notched five goals, plus a couple of assists, enabling the Knights to sit top of the Group A play-off standings going into the final weekend of first round games.
The Knights need just a point from their double-header against already-eliminated Bees IHC to ensure they make it to the Final Four Play-off Finals Weekend at Coventry’s SkyDome Arena, where they will be hoping to retain the post-season crown they secured last season when defeating Raiders IHC 5-4.
Aldridge acknowledged that Buesa took some time to adjust after making the move from Elite League outfit Glasgow Clan to Leeds in October last year.
But he believes the Scottish-born forward has proved a more-than-worthwhile addition to the Knights’ roster, having already played a significant role in helping the team retain their league title.
“I just think when you step down from the level above, the Elite League, four to six weeks is probably the time that it takes to turn things around and adjust,” said Aldridge of Buesa, who has posted 30 goals and 30 assists in 48 league, cup and play-off games this season.
“It’s just different, you go from skating virtually every day to travelling down from Scotland on a Thursday and then training in the evening on Thursdays and Fridays.
“So he went from skating four or five times a week to twice and that, understandably, probably had an impact on him.
“He’s not necessarily the type of player who is going to score three goals or four goals against teams at the bottom end of the league - but what he does do is he comes up with big goals when you need them and he has done quite a few times in the last few weeks or so.”
