JORDAN BUESA summed up the reasons behind his move to Leeds Knights on a permanent basis by declaring it a “big opportunity”.

The 23-year-old winger had already made a noticeable impact in the three appearances he had made for the Knights as part of a two-way deal brokered with his Elite League parent club, Glasgow Clan.

But, at some point this week, it was agreed by all three parties that the future of the former GB Under-20 and Under-18 international was best served by playing for one club.

Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge is delighted that club is Leeds - particularly having already seen the positive impact Buesa has had on his team so far.

The talented left-hander is no stranger to NIHL National, having spent the vast majority of last season at Sheffield Steeldogs as part of a similar two-way deal with the Clan.

Under then head coach Greg Wood, Buesa posted 21 goals and 38 assists in 41 league and play-off games, ending the campaign as the Steeldogs’ fifth-highest points scorer.

He watched from a distance as the Knights romped to a league and play-off double and believes he is joining a team capable of repeating that success.

“With being at Sheffield for most of the season, I knew how good a team Leeds already were and how much of a professional organisation they are for this league,” said Buesa. “It was a no-brainer for me to jump at the chance to come here - it’s a big opportunity.

“I don’t see why this team can’t enjoy similar success again this year. We’ve retained most of the core from last year, it’s a really good team - that’s been proved already from when I first came in and the fact we’ve won all three games.”

Buesa, born in Troon, will remain in Scotland for most of the week, travelling down on Thursdays to train and then play with the Knights at the weekend.

Although he has swapped full-time hockey for the part-time status of the Knights, he admits to feeling more settled, knowing where and with who he will be playing every week.

“Now I know that it’s just about Leeds, I can mentally prepare for the games at the weekend,” added Buesa. “Last week, for example, I didn’t really know whether I was going to be able to come down to play for Leeds or not for most of the week, until Thursday. Knowing all week what I’m going to be doing and where, that definitely helps a lot.”

Aldridge is confident that the permanent addition of Buesa to the Knights line-up will only prove to be positive.

"He’s good in our locker room, he’s a great young man,” said Aldridge. “He works hard and he has impressed.

"There’s no doubt that we are a better team with him in our line-up – with his experience and his grit and the way he goes to the net.