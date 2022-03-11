LEARNING CURVE: Leeds Rhinos co-captain Jade Clarke in action against Celtic Dragons. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Rhinos beat their rivals for a top-four berth by a single point on their long-overdue home debut in Leeds five days ago.

Now they head to Worcester to tackle bottom club Severn Stars tonight (7pm) before heading straight up the M5 and M6 to face unbeaten Vitality Superleague pacesetters Manchester Thunder less than 24 hours later (Saturday 3pm).

Rhinos go into the double-header bang on mid-table having won three and lost two of their five games to date.

HIGH-FLIER: Leeds Rhinos' Jade Clarke in action against Wasps at Leeds Arena last week. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I think we’ve been growing each game,” said Jade Clarke, the Rhinos co-captain and England Roses veteran.

“We didn’t have a great start to the season because of missing our first game through injury and illness and Covid but now we want to keep improving each game and build.

“We’ve got some new, exciting players including a goalkeeper in Rebecca Airey who was at Manchester Thunder last year and a couple of new shooters in Amy Clinton and Sigi Burger and now we need to solidify those combinations.