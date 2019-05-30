I wouldn't go for a pint with boring Kid Galahad, says Leeds Warrior Josh Warrington

Leeds Warrior boxing world champ Josh Warrington is continuing his war of words against Sheffield's Kid Galahad - saying he's boring and he wouldn't have a drink with him.

It comes just a fortnight before their IBF featherweight world title fight at Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, June 15.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your seats for this Frank Warren promoted fight - tickets are from £40 to £450 for hospitality, available now at www.ticketmaster.co.uk or visit www.firstdirectarena.com.

Galahad (26-0, 15KOS) has no life outside of boxing and is “married” to the noble art.

Warrington (28-0, 6KOS) insists that his mandatory challenger will need to find outside interests after he defends their Yokshire grudge match.

The champion is the polar opposite of Galahad and when he isn’t in the gym forgets about boxing by spending time with his wife and one-year-old twins.

Warrington teased: “He is pretty boring. You wouldn’t wanna go out for a pint with him, would you? He’d have nothing to say.

“Everyone is different. That might suit him, living like a monk but I think you need to have a switch off from boxing because it is constantly there.

“You might think you’re always hungry, but it is during that little bit of time away living life when you realise there is a little bit more hunger for boxing in there.

“My way of going about it has done me all right. I’m a family man, I like to socialise with my pals and enjoy life.

“When I’m at home, I switch off and boxing gets left at the door. I go home to my little girls and I’m daddy and want to make my wife happy that’s me.

“When I come to work in the gym it is learning. I give it 100%, and train like a world champion should.”

Leading super featherweights Zelfa Barrett and Lyon Woodstock meet in a hotly anticipated clash for the Commonwealth title on the undercard, with Jason Welborn and JJ Metcalf vying for the vacant Commonwealth super welterweight championship.

Other fighters confirmed in action on the bill so far include Lyndon Arthur, Alex Dickinson, Tommy Fury, Mark Heffron, Jack McGann and Troy Williamson.

World title fight at Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, June 15

Tickets for Warrington v Galahad are priced::

£450 – Hospitality

£300 – Floor

£200 – Floor

£150 – Floor

£100 – Floor/Tier

£75 – Tier

£50 – Tier

£40 – Tier