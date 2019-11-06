Hunslet appoint directors to explore long-term viability options

Hunslet chairman Neil Hampshire. PIC: Hunslet RLFC

Neil Hampshire, who took on the role eight years ago, will continue as chairman over the next 12 weeks but Jason Peterkin – a lifelong fan and local businessman – and Damian Irvine – a professional sports administrator and former chairman at Cronulla Sharks – will, as non-executive directors, investigate a “permanent structural change to the club’s ownership once the initial due diligence period is completed”. The move is in response to the financial pressures Hunslet envisage arising in the future. Part of the proposal is to explore private investment in the club which is currently member owned.

“It’s extremely refreshing to see a proactive and positive approach from the long standing club directors at Hunslet in identifying and acknowledging the impending financial pressures on RFL clubs in coming years, and seeking help and expressions of interest for new models and investment,” said Irvine.

“Other clubs have also experienced major change at boardroom level in recent months due to the need to change.