MATTY DAVIES believes a change in scene could be ideal timing for defenceman Dylan Hehir.

The 22-year-old became the third Leeds Knights player to make the switch this summer to Yorkshire NIHL National rivals Hull Seahawks, following older brother Ethan and fellow defenceman Krisjanis Fulganis east down the M62.

The announcement of import defenceman Matt Staudacher on Friday by the Knights was a good indication that Hehir’s days may have been numbered, the 25-year-old American’s arrival taking the Knights’ defence core to seven players.

Once again, Seahawks’ head coach Davies wasted little time in picking up a player who has been a quality operator in the UK second tier for three seasons now - proving an instrumental part of the Knights’ success under head coach Ryan Aldridge.

MOVING ON: Defenceman Dylan Hehir is a top capture for Hull Seahawks after leaving Leeds Knights after three hugely successful seasons. Picture: ben Gordon/Knights Media.

When he arrived at Elland Road in the Autumn of 2022, it was initially on a two-way from Whitley Warriors, who he had impressed for in NIHL North One the previous season having switched from hometown team Billingham Stars the previous year.

Under Aldridge, Hehir thrived, winning three league titles, a play-off crown and, last season, a National Cup.

Some Knights fans will be disappointed to see Hehir follow his brother to Hull, but Davies believes he will thrive under the watchful eye of former GB international defenceman and Seahawks’ assistant coach, Dave Phillips.

“Dylan is a lad who I thought did really well last season for the games I saw him play,” said Davies. “He’s very composed on the puck, can make a good first pass and will block shots.

DELIGHT: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“He and his brother wanted to come here and that’s a great sign for us. They’ve been really successful in Leeds but sometimes a change of scene is good for players.

“They obviously wanted to be together on the same team which I think is great for the lads. They know Spraggs (Tommy Spraggon) really well also, so there’s already a bond.

“I’m really happy to have Dylan with us next season, hopefully we can bring his game on more with the help of Dave.

“Dylan will be part of a D-core that is younger, that can all skate and move the puck which is what I wanted going into recruiting this summer for next season."