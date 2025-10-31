MATTY DAVIES admitted his Hull Seahawks team got what they deserved at Leeds Knights and is looking for a positive response in their weekend double-header against Peterborough Phantoms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seahawks had gone into their clash in West Yorkshire as NIHL National’s form team, boasting a four-game winning streak, while the Knights were looking to rebound from a 6-2 derby humbling at home to their other derby rivals, Sheffield Steeldogs, just four nights earlier.

But it was the hosts who came out on top - comfortably - enjoying a 5-1 triumph to keep them in touch with leaders Swindon Wildcats, who themselves were getting the better of Bristol Pitbulls in a 3-1 home win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat leaves the Seahawks languishing in seventh spot in the standings, nine points off second-placed Leeds as we approach the quarter-way mark of the 2025-26 campaign.

Davies has already voiced his frustration this season, most notably after a 9-4 defeat at Bristol. It prompted his players to respond with four straight wins.

Now that short streak has ended, the Seahawks’ head coach is seeking another positive response this weekend.

“Overall, the better team all night won,” said Davies. “We started very badly, they started really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TOUGH NIGHT: Leeds Knights' Edgars Vengis battles with Hull Seahawks' Owen Sobchak. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Going into the game I knew there was going to be a reaction from them, there was always going to be. They had an off night on Sunday, they weren’t going to have another one - the scoreline says it all - that’s not Leeds. So it was never going to happen again.

“Ultimately, we were poor, they were really good and that’s only going to be a recipe for losing.

“The biggest thing again for me was that I didn’t like our character. I didn’t like our work ethic, we got away from our system again and I’ve just said it too many times.”

After the Bristol defeat on the road, Davies threatened changes to his roster, something he has held off from given the subsequent response from his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRUSTRATION: Hull Seahawks' head coach Matty Davies. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

But he admits something, somewhere has to change if his team are to get in among the contenders for honours this season.

“We have to forget about this one and quickly move on,” added Davies.

“There has got to be a reaction. There has to be the buy-in, it’s about character and the character I want from the team, I just haven’t seen it consistently enough.

“I’m not asking for a lot, I’m just asking for complete and utter work-rate and for everybody to buy into it and just work hard, all of the time, not just when you feel like it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got to look at everything and I’ve mentioned this already, there are going to be some changes for sure.

“I’ve been holding off on certain things, but there will be changes.

“I don’t particularly like everything about our team right now. We’ve got some good bits but, for me, we’ve got to find the right spark, or the right player to come in and give us a boost, to help get everyone galvanised and make us a team that I believe can go on and win games.

“And we need to win a lot of games because, right now, we are way behind where I want us to be.”