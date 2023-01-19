Fittingly, it was one of Davies’s former clubs – Leeds Knights – who provided the opposition and, as they have all season, they had the number of their former centre’s Hull Seahawks team, running out comfortable 7-2 winners.

After a pre-match ceremony and presentation to mark the end of an era for Davies, it was Cole Shudra who did the early damage, being first to the rebound on a Kieran Brown shot at 3.08 and then making it 3-0 shortly before the end of the first after Zach Brooks nipped in to double the lead at 17.05.

Matt Haywood got a tip-in off a Lewis Baldwin shot from just inside the blue line to divert the puck past Hull netminder Curtis Warburton at 21.35 but, just after the halfway mark, a lifeline arrived for the hosts when Sam Towner poked home at the back post following good work by Emil Svec.

BOWING OUT: Matty Davies brought an end to his 16-year senior career ahead of embarking on a full-time head coach role with Hull Seahawks. Picture courtesy of Steve Pollitt/Seahawks Media

It was Svec who then increased hope among the home fans when he forced the puck home from close range on the power play just 31 seconds into the third period.

But two goals in as many minutes killed off all hope of a full comeback, Haywood doubling his tally at 45.18 before captain Brown got on the board at 47.04.

Jake Witkowski – industrious and impressive on his Knights debut – looked to have marked it in perfect style when he danced through on net with only Warburton to beat in the closing stages, but the Hull goalie denied him with an outstretched leg, although he was powerless to stop Mac Howlett from poking home the rebound to make it 7-2 at 56.50.

After what proved to be a low-key Yorkshire derby, there were more presentations and a standing ovation for Davies, as well as hugs and pictures with team-mates, both past and present.

OPENING SALVO: Two first-period goals from Cole Shudra put Leeds Knights on their way to a 7-2 win over Hull Seahawks. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

Now the skates have gone back in the cupboard, Davies’s first task will be how to turn his team into a genuine contender to make the play-offs in their first season.

This defeat extended the Seahawks’ losing streak to eight games, the team currently a stark contrast to the confident group that took a four-game winning streak into the Christmas break and lift themselves off the the foot of the table.