How to watch Luke Littler v Luke Humphries in World Darts Championship final and why you should tune in

The first world champion of 2024 will be crowned tonight (Wednesday).

New world number one Luke Humphries takes on 16-year-old star Luke Littler in the Paddy Power World Darts Championship final Alexandra Palace in north London. Humphries, a Leeds United fan, went into the tournament as favourite, but Littler’s shock charge to the final has created a sporting sensation.

The Warrington-based world youth champion averaged 106 points with every three darts thrown in a 6-2 semi-final defeat of 2018 title winner Rob Cross. Humphries was even more impressive, whitewashing Scott Williams 6-0 with an 108.74 average.

That set the scene for a thrilling final which will be played over the best of 13 sets. Here’s how you can watch the action unfold - and why you should.

Luke Littler in action at the World Darts Championship. Picture by PDC.

What time is the darts final on TV?

Coverage begins at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Darts. If you can’t watch, you can listen to live coverage on Talksport from 7pm.

Why should I watch?

It will be one of sport’s most remarkable stories if Littler wins the world title tonight, three weeks short of his 17th birthday and the 2024 final could be a classic. Littler was crowned world youth champion a month ago, but not expected to trouble the favourites in his debut at the senior event. He has registered a series of 100-plus averages en-route to the final and beat Raymond van Barneveld, one of the sport’s all-time great, in the last-eight. Humphries went into the tournament as the bookies’ favourite after winning three major televised events in 2023. He was involved in a classic last-16 clash with Yorkshireman Joe Cullen, winning in a sudden-death tie-break and produced a stunning performance to book his place in the final.

Luke Humphries celebrates his semi-final win agianst Scott Williams. Picture by PDC.

Surely darts is a passtime rather than a real sport?

Darts achieved recognition from Sport England in 2005. The PDC world championship has a total prize fund of £2.5m, with £500,000 to the winner and the runner-up pocketing £200,000 and while darts players may not be athletes as such, at the top level it requires stamina, concentration, hand-eye coordination and skill, as well as hours of practice. And if you don’t believe that, next time you’re near a board and set of darts, try hitting just one treble-20. Almost 900 180s - three darts in the treble 20 - have been hit during the 2023/24 world championship. The sport is fast-pace and thrilling to watch and at professional level, its former booze and fags image is in the past, though it is fair to say some top throwers still enjoy a tipple before and - behind the scenes - during matches.

Has darts become trendy?

Very much so and Littler’s success has created even more interest. Around two million viewers are expected to watch tonight’s final, with more than 80,000 fans flocking to Alexandra Palace since the tournament began on December 15. Fancy dress and football-style chanting are encouraged, giving big events a party atmosphere.

Who will win the final?