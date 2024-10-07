Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RYAN ALDRIDGE revealed how Matt Haywood delivered on a promise to his Leeds Knights team-mates to right his ‘wrong’ by firing them to a late come-from-behind win that keeps them top of the NIHL National standings.

The Knights were left reeling from their 2-1 loss at Berkshire Bees and looked to be heading to their first back-to-back league defeats since February 2023 when they played host to Solway Sharks at Elland Road 24 hours later.

But veteran centre Haywood proved to be the hero once again by scoring twice in the last six minutes to complete a stunning comeback for Aldridge’s team, the result enough to keep them one point clear of their nearest challengers, Hull Seahawks, who they face in a mouthwatering double-header this weekend.

Aldridge said that Haywood had come to the bench vowing to make up for a mistake he felt he had made which led to the Sharks’ fourth goal by Nolan Gardiner in the 43rd minute.

HERO OF THE HOUR: Matt Haywood scored two late goals to fire Leeds Knights to a 5-4 home win over Solway Sharks - keeping them top of the NIHL National standings. Picture: Knights Media/Jacob Lowe.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, he had honoured his word.

“He came to the bench on their last one and said it was his fault, he’ll get it back and he scored a real leadership goal right there,” said Aldridge.

“He tied it up and then went and got the winner, too. It was phenomenal for the boys to come back and it was big for us. They found a way to win which we needed to do and I’m proud of them.”

The Knights fell behind at 13.33 to a Torran Anderson effort before Matt Barron to continued his early-season goal-scoring form when he levelled just 51 seconds later.

DOUBLE-UP: Innes Gallacher scored his second goal of the season for Leeds Knights in their 5-4 win over Solway Sharks. Picture: Knights Media/Jacob Lowe.

Innes Gallacher then got the hosts ahead just after the halfway mark with his second of the season before the game was turned on its head - Joe Lynch levelling at 37.25 before John Dunbar silenced the home crowd further when he put Solway ahead for a second time a mere 12 seconds later.

Oli Endicott quickly dragged the Knights level at 37.59 to ensure the teams went into the second intermission all-square, only for Gardiner to put the Sharks ahead within three minutes of the restart.

That is how it stayed until the 55th minute when Haywood launched his rescue act, hauling his team level before firing home a power play winner at 57.20.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​