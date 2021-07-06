How Leeds Knights players will be expected to help juniors thrive

FUTURE PLANS: Dave Whistle, far right, pictured with youngsters at the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton, British Columbia. Picture courtesy of OHA.

Leeds Junior Knights are holding the first of two trials on Sunday at Elland Road Ice Arena (6.30pm) with a second one scheduled for the same time the following weekend.

Whistle made his name in the UK by coaching Bracknell Bees and Belfast Giants to Superleague titles, as well as enjoying two spells at Cardiff Devils.

But in recent years his time has been taken up by working in junior hockey back home in Canada, the 55-year-old last week bringing the curtain down on a six-year stint at the Okanagan Hockey Academy in British Columbia.

The creation of a junior section that provides a potential direct path through to the senior Knights was a crucial factor in convincing Whistle to come to Leeds.

“It’s an important avenue and it’s important for our team to get involved with kids and get them coming out to the rink, watching our games, it goes hand in hand,” said Whistle.

“I’d like our players involved with the minor hockey groups, going out and practising with them and helping them as much as possible.