Liana Leota believes she has instilled a strong enough spine through her Leeds Rhinos team to ensure they hit the ground running in the 2024 Super League season.

The former New Zealand international’s first year of a three-year contract as director of netball was blighted by a slow start made worse when two of their expected import signings fell through after the season had started.

It meant a disrupted first half of the franchise’s third season resulted in one win from nine games.

They were far more competitive in the second half of the campaign, winning more games than they lost and Leota is confident the lessons have been learned from last year - even though there are a lot of new faces to integrate before the new term begins in February.

England Roses legend Geva Mentor will join her new Leeds Rhinos team-mates in January (Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images)

Out have gone captain Nia Jones, record appearance maker Brie Grierson, Roses international Vicki Oyesola and homegrown talent Rosie Harris, among others. In their place have come veteran England player Geva Mentor, pictured, and Malawi goal shooter Joyce Mvula, Australian Zoe Davies, rising England star Harriet Jones and Scotland international Sarah MacPhail.

“Once we had conversations about who was staying and who was leaving, for me it was a case of where do we go next,” said Leota, who was planning for her second year almost as soon as her first finished in June.

“I needed to make sure we had experience in each area of the court, which is why we got (Roses legend) Geva in defence, Caroline O’Hanlon returning in the mid-court and then Joyce as goal attack.

“I think having a world class player in each area gives us that strength and that stability, and around them we’ve got girls who will work hard and work for each other.”

Leeds Rhinos have also signed Joyce Mvula of Malawi for the 2024 season (Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023)

Leota continued: “The import side of it took a toll last year, not on myself, but certainly on the girls. That’s why we went with what we knew, instead of trying to get new imports in.

“I’ve worked with (Malawi international) Joyce at Manchester Thunder, she’s pretty much part of my family. Geva I’ve had with England, so I knew them well already.”

Mentor, who has represented England in six Commonwealth Games, joins up with the team in early January after finishing her teaching degree placement having spent the last few years competing in Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball league.

But Leota - who also works on the England Roses coaching staff - and her Rhinos’ backroom team have had the other 11 players back together for over a month.

England Roses coach and Leeds Rhinos director of netball Liana Leota (Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

“We’ve been in camp the last month now, back to basics, working on fitness and bringing the team together,” said Leota.

“We start matchplay this week. We’ve been pushing them and putting them through their paces with a lot of fitness and physical work so hopefully by January we can consolidate our match play.

“We’ve got a match every week in January, which should set us up well for the start of the season.