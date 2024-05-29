Housebuilder supports cricket in Maltby with shirt sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teams from Maltby Miners Welfare Cricket Club have started the new season in new cricket shirts, thanks to sponsorship by Jones Homes Yorkshire.

The housebuilder, which is building new homes at Lambcote Meadows, off Grange Lane in Maltby were more than happy to support the team and fund the new kit.

The club is based at Muglet Lane, less than a mile from the new housing development, and has two senior teams and is working towards a new junior team.

Carl Porter, Chairman of Maltby Miners Welfare Cricket Club, said: “We are extremely grateful to Jones Homes for coming on board and supporting us with this generous sponsorship.

The Maltby Miners Cricket Club with David Gibson, Jones Homes Sales Advisor

“The new playing and training gear are really smart and will invoke a real sense of team pride and determination when we play and will hopefully support us through a successful season ahead.

“I hope that the club can continue to build our relationship with Jones Homes in the coming years. Hopefully the company will be highly successful with its ventures in Maltby in the near future.”

Construction work at Lambcote Meadows started in 2022, with Jones Homes building 100 new homes on the site, including five homes designated as affordable housing for local people.

Lambcote Meadows’ Sales Advisor David Gibson attended Maltby Miners Cricket Club to meet the team and support them in the home game against Sheffield University Cricket Club.

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are happy to provide support to the local community as the new homes take shape at Lambcote Meadows.

“Maltby Miners Welfare Cricket Club plays an important role in this former mining community, providing sporting activities to promote health and wellbeing, in particular for young people.

“We are looking forward to hearing how the club progresses through the season and wish them all the best.”