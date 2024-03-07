Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The national team will play against Poland at Planet Ice Leeds on Friday, April 26, the first part of a double-header which sees the teams go head-to-head again the following night at the National Ice Centre in Nottingham.

The securing of the fixture, part of the team’s preparations for the World Championships in Prague, is further evidence of the growing popularity of the sport in the city, given the NIHL National league and play-off success of Leeds Knights last season.

The Knights remain in the frame to repeat that triumph this season and regularly attract 1,500-plus crowds.

LEEDS-BOUND: GB's players celebrate a goal in their recent win over Romania in the Olympic Pre-Qualifiers in Cardiff last month. They will play in Leeds on April 26 against Poland. Picture: Dean Woolley

In an attempt to pack the rink out, governing body Ice Hockey UK have offered the special offer for Under-10s.

Ice Hockey UK CEO, Henry Staelens, said: “We’re really looking forward to these games and we wanted make sure as many people as possible, especially families, could come and see GB play live.

“Our young fans are our next generation of supporters, maybe some are our next generation of GB players, so we feel it’s important to make sure they get the chance to watch the games in Leeds and Nottingham.

“As part of our strategy, it’s important that we host GB matches at different arenas when the opportunities arise so it’s great that we’ll be holding one of these games in Leeds."