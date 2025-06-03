FORMER England and Leeds Tykes boss Stuart Lancaster says he intends to help Connacht realise their “enormous potential” after being appointed head coach.

The 55-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Irish province, who compete in the United Rugby Championship, and will take up the role in time for the beginning of pre-season training in July.

Lancaster began his coaching career 24 years ago when he was appointed as head of the academy at Leeds following a playing career that began at Headingley RUFC 10 years earlier.

After five years nurturing the club’s young talent, Lancaster was appointed head coach of the Tykes in 2006, replacing Phil Davies and leading the club back to the Premiership in his first year in charge.

NEW CHALLENGE: Former England and Leeds Tykes boss Stuart Lancaster has been appointed head coach of Connacht. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Leeds’ return to the top-flight lasted just one year, though, with Lancaster leaving at the end of the 2007-08 season to become the RFU’s Elite Rugby Director.

Lancaster was appointed England head coach in 2011 and enjoyed a promising first three years in charge, only to oversee a dismal home World Cup campaign in 2015 which led to his swift resignation.

He went on to enjoy great success as a senior coach at Leinster between 2016-2023 – helping them win four consecutive Pro 14 titles as well as the European Champions Cup in 2018.

He left to take over as head coach at French club Racing 92. in 2023 before being persuaded to return to Ireland by Connacht.

THAT WAS THEN: Stuart Lancaster, pictured his time in charge at Leeds Tykes. Picture: Jim Moran.

“Connacht is a club with a proud identity, a passionate supporter base, and enormous potential both on and off the field, so I’m honoured and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the professional men’s team programme,” said Lancaster.

“I’m a firm believer in creating an environment that enables players to thrive and realise their potential, while playing a brand of rugby that inspires the community of which they represent.”

Connacht chief executive Willie Ruane added: “Stuart is one of the most respected coaches in world rugby and has a proven track record in developing young talent, building a high-performance environment, and most importantly, delivering success and helping teams realise their ambitions.”