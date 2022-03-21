Five big sporting events coming to Leeds in 2022 - including Europe's Strongest Man and the Rugby World Cup

Europe's Strongest Man 2022

On April 2, 2022 the competition will arrive at the First Direct Arena.

Contestants will lift, throw and carry huge weights in the battle to be named Europe’s Strongest Man.

Luke Richardson and Tom Stoltman will be at the event.

The show will include fan favourites Luke Richardson, Tom Stoltman and Mateusz Kieliszkowski.

The event will start at 4pm and finish at 9pm.

There is an option for VIP tickets which include meet and greets with the athletes.

Standard tickets are £53.50 each - there is still availability.

Westfield Health British Transplant Games 2022

The games will take place between Thursday July 28 to Sunday July 31.

It will be the 45th edition of the games and around 1,000 transplant athletes will be competing at the event - people of all ages and abilities are taking part.

The British Transplant games will happen this summer in Leeds.

There will be 25 sporting competitions and a selection of social events.

Registration for the games is not yet live but it will be in the coming weeks.

Rugby World Cup 2022

There are 18 cities that will host games during this year's World Cup.

The tournament will take place between October 15 and November 19, 2022.

32 teams will battle each other for the cup over 61 matches.

There will be eight games held in Leeds including the men’s semi final at Elland Road and seven games at Headingley Stadium.

Leeds will be the base for the (men’s)Jamaica, Ireland, (women’s) England, Papua New Guinea, Brazil and Canada teams.

Tickets start at £10 for adults and £2.21 for under 16’s.

World Triathlon Championship Series 2022

The championship will return to Leeds for a sixth time on June 11, 2022.

The two day competition will see thousands of athletes swimming, cycling and running.

Roundhay Park will be the location for the championship with participants ranging from amateurs to elite athletes.

Entry is £99 for the standard race, £85 for the spring and £30 for Go Tri.

England vs New Zealand LV= Insurance Test Match

The match will take place between Thursday June 23 and Monday June 27, 2022.

Headingley Stadium will see four days of cricket as the rival teams battle it out on the field.

Tickets are still available but general admission has sold out.