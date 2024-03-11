Fifteen marathons in fifteen days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Explaining the motivation for taking on the challenge, Adam said: “In December I saw an Office for National Statistics publication that revealed that in England and Wales 15 people die by suicide every day. Eleven of these people are men. That’s almost one man every two hours. Pause for a second to consider that statistic. This needs to change.”

Adam is raising money and awareness for Andy’s Man Club, a charity which aims to reduce the number of men who die by suicide. The charity runs peer-to-peer support sessions for men to speak about their mental health, with over 175 clubs running on Monday evenings across the UK.

Adam said: “I attend Andy’s Man Club in Kirkstall every Monday and can honestly say it is amazing. The environment is open, supportive and completely non-judgemental. I’ve seen first-hand how it can change lives.”

Adam Kelly out on a practice run before the sunrise

Adam will set off on his challenge around the streets of Leeds on Sunday May 5th, meaning the final seven days of running will line up with Mental Health Awareness Week (May 13-19th).

He continued: “My eight marathon will be the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday May 12th, so I won’t be on my own for that one.

“If one man attends an Andy’s Man Club session because they read this or saw my challenge, then it’ll all be worth it.”

To find your nearest Andy’s Man Club go to: https://andysmanclub.co.uk/find-your-nearest-group/