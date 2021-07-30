Featherstone Rovers v Toulouse - Top-of-the-table clash won't 'define season' insists James Webster

ANOTHER ONE: Featherstone Rovers players celebrate during their win over Bradford Bulls on Sunday as they made it 13 league games unbeaten this year. Picture: Dec Hayes Photography.

Both sides are undefeated with Toulouse winning their first nine league games this year while Rovers are unbeaten in 13 Championship outings in 2021.

The French outfit have played fewer games than all other teams as part-time clubs have been unable to travel to Toulouse but Olympique remain top of the table, as the final standings will be decided on win percentage this season.

The Championship campaign will culminate in a six-team play-off series with the sides finishing in first and second earning home advantage in the semi-finals.

“It is a massive game for us. It is an exciting game, and I am sure it feels the same way for Toulouse,” said Webster.

“We get to test ourselves against what is considered the best in the league. They are full-time and they are fully rested, they will be really hard to beat.

“This game won’t define the season for either club, it is just a stepping stone to try and get to that final prize at the end.”

Rovers have already won one trophy this season after they beat York City Knights in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley earlier this month.

Webster admits winning the league at the end of the regular season would be a “nice touch” but that it was never Featherstone’s goal when the campaign kicked off.

He added: “You want to finish first or second, that gives you a home semi-final and that has always been our goal.

“Like anyone, we want to finish as high as we can.”

The Rovers chief believes that Toulouse possess threats in all areas of the pitch, as Featherstone look to make themselves the only unbeaten side in the Championship.

“They have a heap of ex-Super League superstars. They are going to be hard to beat,” continued Webster.

“It is hard to single a couple of players out because they are so strong across the board.

“They are a side who spends probably three times what we spend.”

The fixture is the first time that Featherstone will play on home soil since all Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Webster added: “We have had decent crowds so far. It will just be all Fev fans, we have had very good support from our home fans this year.